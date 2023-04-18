LeBron James’ Exclusive Nike Air Force 1 ‘Four Horsemen’ Is Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of LeBron James’ unreleased Nike Air Force 1 styles is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that the Los Angeles Lakers star forward’s coveted Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” PE in the “True White and Deep Forest” colorway will hit stores before month’s end.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” features a premium white leather upper that’s offset by forest green accents on the Swoosh logos, the sockliner, and on the outsole. The shoe’s standout element is the special embroidery on the heel that references James’ inner circle of friends and business partners, with James, Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, and Randy Mims’ initials embroidered from left to right. There’s also a embroidery of a knight from the game Chess on the heel counter.

“To celebrate Nike and Lebron’s double-decade partnership, we’re bringing back a banger. Originally a player exclusive, this AF1 is now for everyone. Like knights on a chess board, the shoe’s design nods to the strategic moves Lebron and his inner circle famously played out on the court. We’re guessing you know that Deep Forest green is an homage to Lebron’s high school. And you probably know whose initials are on the heels. But none of that matters unless you know one more thing—what are you gonna wear with these kicks?,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” will be released on April 27 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike