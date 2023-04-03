The Nike Air Force 1 and Air Max 1 Get Spring-Ready Colorways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike is making sure sneaker fans are ready for the change in season with two spring-ready Air Force 1 and Air Max 1 styles releasing soon.

The sportswear giant announced on its SNKRS release calendar that both the classic Air Force 1 Low and Air Max 1 silhouettes are releasing in a new “Teal Tint and Lemon Wash” makeup before month’s end. The brand also confirmed the shoes will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

Both versions of the Air Force 1 Low and the Air Max 1 feature pastel colors throughout the various layers of floral jacquard and corduroy panels on the uppers. The sneakers are also equipped with bold animal prints by the ankle collar and animal stripes printed on the footbed. Completing the look is a yellow midsole.

“More than the greening of the trees and the unfurling of tulips and daisies, this fresh take on the Air Max 1 proves spring is here. Powdery pastels grounded in off-black and sun-kissed tan take you far from winter, while rich layers of floral jacquard, corduroy and wild animal prints announce your arrival with budding enthusiasm. Oh, and that silky-smooth liner—kind of like a shower of cherry blossoms. Brunch anyone?,” Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe.

Both spring-ready iterations of the Nike Air Max 1 and Air Force 1 Low will be released on April 13 via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The first shoe will retail for $180 while the latter pair comes with a $125 price tag.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike