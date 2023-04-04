Images of the Nike Air Foamposite One ‘Polarized Pink’ Surface on Instagram

The popular Nike Air Foamposite One sneaker is releasing in a bold colorway soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram yesterday of NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s Foamposite One signature shoe in the forthcoming “Polarized Pink” colorway. According to the account, the style will hit retailers before year’s end.

As the name of the colorway suggests, the Foamposite upper dons a vibrant pink color scheme that’s offset by black nubuck eyelets, and a silver mini Swoosh branding at the forefoot. The pink hue also makes its way onto the “1 Cent” logo embroidered on the heel, while a striped pull tag appears on the tongue and heel. The shoe is also equipped with a black carbon fiber plate at the midfoot, while a smokey translucent outsole sits below.

According to the account, this year’s Nike Air Foamposite One “Polarized Pink” release will be available exclusively in kids’ sizing, which include grade-school, pre-school, and toddler sizes. At the time of publication, the release has yet to be announced by Nike.

This “Polarized Pink” iteration of the Nike Air Foamposite One released in 2012 and unlike this year’s release, it was also in men’s sizing. On “the stock market of things,” StockX for instance, the lowest asking price for the 2012 drop is at $450 for a men’s size 11, with the highest bid going for $421 in a men’s size 10.

In related Nike Air Foamposite One news, one of Hardaway’s player-exclusive colorways of the silhouette is dropping on SNKRS this week for a retail price of $240.