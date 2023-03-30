Images of the Nike Foamposite One ‘Anthracite’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A popular Nike Air Foamposite style is reportedly making its way back to retailers soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram today of the Air Foamposite One “Anthracite,” a classic iteration of NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s signature basketball shoe with Nike.

The forthcoming release of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Anthracite” dons a stealthy black Foamposite upper that’s paired with matching nubuck panels on the eyelets and shoelaces. The stealthy look continues with a black sock liner, a carbon fiber plate at the midfoot and a black rubber outsole.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Anthracite” first released in 2007 and was last reissued in 2020. The silhouette itself was designed by the industry veteran Eric Avar and was introduced in 1997.

While images of this year’s Nike Air Foamposite One “Anthracite” colorway was shared by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, release details for the sneaker have yet to be announced by the Swoosh. According to the leaker account, the shoe is expected to drop during the holiday season for a retail price of $240.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until this holiday season for a pair, the 2020 version of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Anthracite” is available now on the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price is $318 for a men’s size 8.5, with prices going as high as $800 for a men’s size 14.

In related Nike news, a new iteration of the recently-released Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Big Bubble” has emerged on social media ahead of its release.