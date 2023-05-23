The Nike Foamposite One ‘Galaxy’ to Return in Limited Quantities in Summer 2024

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most coveted Nike Air Foamposite styles is reportedly returning soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles shared images of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” colorway on Instagram yesterday, a popular iteration of NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s iconic basketball sneaker that originally released in February 2012. According to the accounts, the style is returning to retailers in summer 2024.

At the time of publication, an early look at the purported reissue of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” has yet to emerge on social media, but the sneaker is expected to mirror the 2012 drop.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” was originally released as part of Nike Basketball’s “All-Star” collection in 2012. The ‘Galaxy’ theme was designed to represent the 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend taking place in Orlando, Florida, which also happens to be the home of the Kennedy Space Center.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” colorway features an intergalactic print throughout the entirety of the Foamposite upper that’s offset by black nubuck eyelets along with a gray mini Swoosh logo at the forefoot. The sneaker also came with a “Remove before flight” tag and a glow-in-the-dark translucent outsole.

According to the aforementioned leaker accounts, the Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” will return in summer 2024 in limited quantities but the release details have yet to be confirmed by the brand.

