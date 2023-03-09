Nigel Sylvester Teases Nike Air Ship Collab on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that a new sneaker collaboration between Nigel Sylvester and Jordan Brand is on the way.

The pro BMX rider shared a teaser on Instagram yesterday of what appeared to be his upcoming Nike Air Ship collab.

The brief image of the unreleased Nigel Sylvester x Nike Air Ship only shows the heel of the shoe, while revealing that he has altered the traditional “Nike Air” branding to “Bike Air” referencing the spot he participates in, BMX. The rest of the shoe appears to don a light blue color scheme predominantly on the leather upper, while offset by dark blue hairy suede overlay panels including on the Swoosh branding. Also pictured in the teaser photo is his recently released “Nigel Sylvester: Go” book, which the cover may have possibly served as the inspiration for the shoe’s look.

During the launch of his aforementioned book in October 2022, Sylvester was spotted wearing what appeared to be an unreleased Air Jordan 1 High collab. The shoe featured similarities to his Jordan 1 collab that was released in 2018, including a mini Swoosh logo at the forefoot and various marks on the upper that were meant to represent the shoe’s wear-and-tear when worn during a biking session.

Sylvester also became the first BMX-athlete to be signed with Jordan Brand in September 2021. In the announcement, Sylvester appeared to confirm that more sneaker collabs may be in the works.

At the time of publication, release details for the Nigel Sylvester x Nike Air Ship collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved with the project.