Nicki Minaj’s Air Jordan 6 Low Sample Appears on Instagram

Nicki Minaj

A rare Air Jordan 6 sample has surfaced on social media.

Sneaker leak social media account @Masterchefian shared images of the Air Jordan 6 Low “The Pinkprint” on Instagram this week. The exclusive Air Jordan 6 Low is inspired by rapper Nicki Minaj’s third studio album “The Pinkprint” and never released to the public.

Nicki Minaj’s “The Pinkprint” album released in December 2014 and featured a fingerprint design on the cover, which appears on the heel of the shoe. The upper features a purple to pink gradient color scheme and is offset by white tumbled leather overlay panels. The sneaker also comes with pink shoelaces, with a metallic silver lace dubrae attached on the forefoot, purple sock liner, and a multicolored midsole. A bright pink Jumpman logo appears on the tongue tag while a purple pull tab with pink accents appear on the heel. Rounding out the design is a semi-translucent outsole. According to the account, the sneaker pictured is a sample version of the shoe.

Despite images of Nicki Minaj’s Air Jordan 6 Low “The Pinkprint” colorway surfacing on social media, the sneaker is not expected to hit retail as it was made exclusively for Nicki Minaj.

