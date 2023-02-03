Kawhi Leonard Unveils Third New Balance Signature Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kawhi Leonard’s next signature basketball shoe with New Balance is almost here.

During last night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Clippers star forward wore the latest sneaker to his Kawhi signature line with the Boston-based sportswear brand: the New Balance Kawhi III.

“Working with the New Balance design team is always exciting,” Leonard said. “The Kawhi III brings new technology that allows me to take my game to the next level, and that’s super important to me and I am excited for other players to be able to experience it.”

According to New Balance, Leonard told the brand’s designers that he wanted the Kawhi III to be responsive, explosive, and lightweight. The shoe features a lightweight mesh and leather upper but the standout element is the full-length FuelCell cushioning system in the midsole. The sneaker will make its retail debut in the “Alpha Predator” colorway, which is inspired by Leonard’s “dominance on the court similar to the apex predator who sits at the top of the food chain allowing him to the attack without fear of anyone getting in his way.”

“Performance-led innovation and quality are in our DNA, and our basketball shoes are no exception,” Trent Casper, New Balance’s general manager for performance basketball, said. “We worked closely with Kawhi to develop a shoe that helps enhance performance on the court and take his, and other basketball athlete’s game to the next level.”

The New Balance Kawhi III will be released on Feb. 10 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers for $160.