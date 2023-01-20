New Balance’s Fresh Foam BB Basketball Sneaker Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance’s basketball division has just unveiled its latest performance sneaker and fans won’t have to wait long before they can they their hands on a pair.

The Boston-based sportswear brand revealed the Fresh Foam BB sneaker yesterday with the help of Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine when he and his team faced off against the Detroit Pistons in Paris.

“I have been working with the New Balance design team on this launch since I first joined the brand, so I am really excited to be able to talk about it and wear it on court,” LaVine said. “The feel of this shoe is incredible. The combination of the soft ride with the right mix of stability allows me to focus on my game while my feet stay fresh.”

The New Balance Fresh Foam BB “Paris.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The New Balance Fresh Foam BB sneaker is equipped with a lightweight FitWeave upper that’s paired with the innovative Fresh Foam cushioning at the midsole for stability and additional cushioning that allow for sharp cuts on the basketball court. The sneaker will make its debut in the colorful “Paris” makeup, which is inspired by the colorful aesthetics found in the architecture of the Rue Cremieux in Paris.

“With the addition of the new Fresh Foam BB to our hoops line, we now offer innovative comfort and performance for every style of play,” Trent Casper, New Balance’s general manager for performance basketball, said. “The Fresh Foam BB gives players optimal cushioning with a smooth heal to toe transition. We continue to design for the position less player and the Fresh Foam BB gives athletes another on-court option that will help keep their feet fresh in the fourth.”

The New Balance Fresh Foam BB “Paris” will be released exclusively at Newbalance.com today, with additional colorways to drop in the coming weeks. The shoe will retail for $130.