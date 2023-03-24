The Teddy Santis-Designed New Balance 990v3 in Green Arrives Next Week

The New Balance 990v3 Made in USA in green.

A new iteration of the popular New Balance 990v3 sneaker is releasing soon.

The Boston-based sportswear brand has announced via its release calendar that a green-based New Balance 990v3 colorway will be released before month’s end.

The style is designed as part of Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis’ Made in USA collection and it features a green mesh upper that’s paired with matching hairy suede panels at the forefoot and heel counter, with a different shade of green at the midfoot on the quarter panels. Breaking up the look is yellow ‘N’ branding on the sides along with sail shoelaces attached at the midfoot. The look is completed with a sail Encap-cushioned midsole along with a black outsole.

“The 990’s original designers were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The finished product more than lived up to its billing. When it hit shelves for the first time in 1982 the 990 sported an elegantly understated grey colorway, and a then unheard of three-figure price tag. For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste,” New Balance wrote for the product description.

The New Balance 990v3 Made in USA in green will be released on March 30 at newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag.

The New Balance 990v3 Made in USA in green. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

