New Balance’s 574 Baseball Cleats Arrives This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance is updating one of its classic lifestyle sneakers and turning it into a baseball cleat.

The Boston-based sportswear brand announced on its release calendar that it latest New Balance 574 Cleats will make their retail debut before week’s end.

Two versions of the New Balance 574 Cleats will be available this week including one pair equipped with a TPU molded plate on the midsole and the other featuring a full-length Fresh Foam X midsole. Both styles are dressed in the silhouette’s classic gray makeup, with the Fresh Foam X version also coming in a navy blue colorway. The New Balance 574 Cleats maintain the upper of the 574 model with a traditional mesh and suede construction along with the signature ‘N’ logo on the sides. These latest version of the 574 are equipped with premium baseball spikes on the outsole designed for the baseball field.

“The New Balance Fresh Foam 574 molded cleat is inspired by the iconic 574 lifestyle shoe. Built for elite baseball and softball players, this cleat combines classic colors with premium materials,” New Balance wrote for the product description of the cleats.

New Balance unveiled its 574 Cleats last month coinciding with its signing of Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. As part of the signing, New Balance announced it’s collaborating with Ohtani on a number of upcoming campaigns, including the release of special New Balance 574 baseball cleat.

The New Balance 574 Fresh Foam X and Molded styles will be released on Friday at newbalance.com at 12 a.m. ET. The first version will retail for $135, while the latter shoe comes with a $120 price tag.

The New Balance 574 Fresh Foam X Cleat in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance