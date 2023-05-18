×
Natalie Portman Slips on Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers Ahead of Cannes Film Festival Appearance

By Allie Fasanella
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman has touched down today in Cannes, France for the city’s 2023 international film festival.

The award-winning actress was spotted arriving at the airport ahead of the premiere of her new film “May December” co-starring Julianne Moore. Serving a chic look for travel, Portman layered a gray plaid blazer over a black long-sleeve shirt and slipped into blue, light-wash skinny jeans and classic white sneakers.

The 41-year-old accessorized her casual, yet polished ensemble with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black leather crossbody bag featuring sleek gold hardware.

Natalie Portman arriving at the airport ahead of the  76th Cannes Film Festival in Nice, France on May 17, 2023.
Portman chose a pair of timeless Adidas Stan Smith sneakers for her flight. The beloved, $100 low-tops she wore were designed with hits of navy blue on the tongue and heel tab.

Named after former U.S. tennis champion Stan Smith, the sneaker was the first leather shoe made for tennis. Since releasing in 1965, Stan Smiths have gone on to become one of the most popular, accessibly-priced sneakers on the market, with countless fans.

The brand has kept the best-selling shoe’s simple design consistent over time, with the exception of introducing the use of recycled materials in an effort to help end plastic waste.

Natalie Portman is seen wearing a gray blazer with skinny jeans and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers on May 17, 2023.
Also committed to combating climate change, Portman recently told “The Hollywood Reporter” that she doesn’t purchase new clothes. ” I buy vintage clothes, and only if absolutely necessary, and of course repair damaged items, most recently a handbag, rather than buy a new one,” she shared.

Natalie Portman wears white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.
