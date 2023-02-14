Naruto and Sasuke Inspires Next Jordan Zion 2 Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand have another sneaker collaboration with the anime series “Naruto” coming soon.

After images of the “Naruto” x Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 37 collab surfaced on social media last week, images of the upcoming “Naruto” x Jordan Zion 2 collab have now emerged.

The latest “Naruto” x Jordan Zion 2 colorway appears to be inspired by the anime series’ characters Naruto and Sasuke, with the blue and yellow hues donning the lateral and medial sides, respectively. Further confirming the style’s inspiration is Sasuke’s Rinnegan symbol and Naruto’s Nine Tails Sage Mode eyes stamped on each of the insoles. Much like the aforementioned Air Jordan 37 collab, Naruto’s catch phrase “Believe It” appears behind the tongue. Both pairs feature a silver heel counter, with the respective character’s symbol stamped at the center. Rounding out the look is a multi-colored midsole and a black outsole.

Williamson’s affinity for the popular anime series has been well documented. Last year, the New Orleans Pelicans star forward and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand released a multi-shoe collection in collaboration with “Naruto” that was centered around the Zion 1, his first signature basketball shoe with the brand.

At the time of publication, the release of the “Naruto” x Jordan Zion 2 collab has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” is reportedly returning to retail in March.

The lateral side of the ‘Naruto’ x Jordan Zion 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the ‘Naruto’ x Jordan Zion 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the ‘Naruto’ x Jordan Zion 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike