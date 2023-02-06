Mschf’s Red Boots Release Surfaces on Social Media

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mschf has another footwear release on the way and much like their previous drops, the Brooklyn-based creative group is taking an out-of-the-box approach to its latest design.

A series of images for Mschf’s forthcoming red boots were shared by @Nicekicks on Instagram last week. Mschf’s red boots appear to be inspired by the classic Japanese television series “Astro Boy,” specifically the matching boots worn by the protagonist in the show.

The sneaker features a simple design, with a mid-cut one-piece upper donning a tonal red color scheme. The look is completed with a ribbed outsole featuring Mschf branding at the center. Aside from the Astro Boy-inspired look, there isn’t any branding on the silhouette that connects it to the TV show.

Mschf is best known for creating and releasing viral products, which included numerous sneaker drops including the viral “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X. Since then, the creative group has released several sneaker drops under its footwear line that launched last year. One of the notable drops include the Gobstomper “Jimmy Fallon Edition” that was designed in partnership with late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon. The group also released a collaborative “Wavy Shoe” with rapper Tyga, which Vans accused the shoe of copyright infringement.

At the time of publication, release details for Mschf’s red boots have yet to be announced by the creative group but the silhouette is expected to drop before year’s end. The shoe is expected to be available exclusively at mschfsneakers.com and at the Mschf app.