MSCHF Will Deliver a New Gobstomper Colorway Next Week

MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based art collective behind the viral Big Red Boots, is giving its popular Gobstomper sneaker a new look.

After making its debut in July 2022 with the inaugural colorway created in collaboration with late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, MSCHF has announced it will deliver the “Graylag Goose” colorway before month’s end.

The MSCHF Gobstomper “Graylag Goose” style dons a tonal gray-based color scheme throughout the entirety of the low-top suede upper that’s offset by a lighter gray shade panel at the midfoot and eyestay. Like past MSCHF Gobstomper styles, the upper of this “Graylag Goose” colorway is designed to be worn away and will eventually reveal red and yellow layers underneath. MSCHF’s “!!!” branding is printed on the tongue tag while the foot logo is stamped on the heel. The shoe’s standout element is a graphic of a goose along with its “Graylag Goose” name stamped behind the tongue. Completing the look is a chunky tooling that also features the aforementioned wearaway effect. The sneaker also comes with a special hangtag that’s inspired by the collective’s foot branding.

The MSCHF Gobstomper “Graylag Goose” colorway will be released on May 18 exclusively via the MSCHF Sneakers app and at mschf.com. The shoe will come with a retail price of $195.

A front view of the MSCHF Gobstomper “Graylag Goose.” CREDIT: Courtesy of MSCHF

The MSCHF Gobstomper “Graylag Goose” colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of MSCHF

