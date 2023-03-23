Images of the MSCHF BWD Sneaker Surface on Social Media

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

MSCHF has another sneaker release on the way.

After taking the sneaker industry by storm with its viral Big Red Boots last month, images of the Brooklyn-based creative studio’s latest sneaker have emerged. A first look at the MSCHF BWD was shared by @sneakernews on Instagram yesterday, which was reposted from @highsnobietysneakers.

According to the Instagram caption, the forthcoming MSCHF BWD sneaker is designed to be worn either in its normal orientation or can be worn backwards. The shoe features a predominantly white leather upper that’s coupled with a red suede heel counter, with gray stripe appearing at the midfoot. Both the toe box and the ankle collar has a hole for wearers to put their foot in, but the standard shoe lacing setup still appears at the midfoot. The sneaker also comes with a black speckled midsole, with “MSCHF” branding stamped on the heel. Completing the look is a brown toe and a gum rubber outsole.

MSCHF is known for its viral creations, which included numerous sneaker drops including the infamous “Satan Shoes” designed in partnership with rapper Lil Nas X. In addition to its collaborative projects, the creative group has released several sneaker drops under its footwear line that launched last year. Some of the notable releases include the Gobstomper “Jimmy Fallon Edition” that was designed in partnership with late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, along with the collaborative “Wavy Shoe” with rapper Tyga, which Vans accused the shoe of copyright infringement.

At the time of publication, release details for the MSCHF BWD sneaker have yet to be announced by the studio.