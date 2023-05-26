Marine Serre Creates MS Rise Sneakers Made of 70% Recycled Materials

Marine Serre introduced the MS Rise to the world, the brand’s first-ever hyper-sustainable sneaker.

The innovation was released as part of Marine Serre’s State of Soul spring 2023 collection and is crafted out of 70% recycled materials: a landmark for the footwear industry. The shoe features multiple colorways in black and white, cream and red, teal and green and a neutral all-off-white style.

Marine Serre MS Rise sneaker. CREDIT: Marine Serre

All styles of the new MS Rise also include sleek lace-up closures and rubber crescent moon-embossed soles that put power in each step.

Marine Serre MS Rise sneaker. CREDIT: Marine Serre

While designing the eco-friendly pair, Marine Serre opted to pick recycled materials and the most sustainable process. This meant avoiding the hyper-polluting chrome tanning, using a 100% recycled lining, a 60% recycled counter, a 50% recycled insole, and 65% recycled midsole, a 60% recycled toe puff and 70% recycled rubber for the most earth-conscious design possible.

Related Puma Makes Progress in Use of Recycled Materials as It Continues Sustainability Journey Adidas to Donate Over $1 Million to Causes That Support Sustainability Through Sports Surf Legend Kelly Slater Launches His First-Ever Footwear Brand With a Sustainable Flip-Flop

Marine Serre MS Rise sneaker. CREDIT: Marine Serre

Created in 2017, Marine Serre is a designer brand based in France founded by LVMH Prize winner Marine Serre. The brand is renowned for its streetwear meets high fashion aesthetic which incorporates sportswear infused with Islamic motifs that often include the brand’s instantly recognizable crescent moon print.

Marine Serre MS Rise sneaker. CREDIT: Marine Serre

Serre has an impressive resume under her belt, having worked under the likes of Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, Raf Simmons at Dior and Matthieu Blazy at Maison Margiela before securing a year-long junior design position at Balenciaga after her designs and sheer talent caught the creative director Demna Gvasalia’s eye. Since its conception, the brand has been spotted on a plethora of famous figures in music, fashion and film including Dua Lipa, Khloe Kardashian, Beyonce, Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackpink’s Jennie, Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner among others.

Marine Serre’s MS Rise sneakers are available to purchase now on their website in all colorways and a myriad of sizes.

PHOTOS: See all of the looks from Marine Serre’s spring 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.