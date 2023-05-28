Mallet Signals New Design Direction With ‘Neptune’ Sneaker Inspired by London’s Gherkin Building

Mallet London is set to launch a new sneaker this week inspired one of the most iconic skyscrapers in the British capital city.

Called the Neptune sneaker, Mallett said the shoe is a nod to London’s Gherkin building and marks a new design direction for the 8-year-old footwear brand.

Mallet London’s new Neptune sneaker seen outside the Gherkin building. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mallet London

Crafted from versatile mesh, luxe leathers and a molded cage that encapsulates the upper, the Neptune’s capture’s the skyscraper’s unique fusion of sleek lines and curves in a lightweight design that combines comfort and functionality. The style also features an innovative outsole design that enhances traction and stability, Mallet said.

“The eagerly awaited Neptune represents the rebirth of Mallet London, our creative journey started amidst the council tower blocks, only to soar to new heights with inspiration drawn from the city skyscrapers,” Tommy Mallet, founder and creative director of Mallet London, said in a statement.

Related NBA to Celebrate Basketball Culture, Sneakers & Music at 3-Day Event in Vegas This July K-Swiss Taps Engineered Garments for Spliced Monochrome 'Classic GT' Shoe Collaboration The 2023 Cordwainers Footwear Awards Adds New Categories, Nike Exec Joins Judges Panel

Mallet London’s new Neptune sneaker, which retails for $280, will be available in men’s and women’s sizes, and in 13 colorways, on us.mallet.com and at Saks Fifth Avenue from May 31. Except to see more new styles reflecting the brand’s new direction to come later this year and next spring.

Mallet London’s new Neptune sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mallet London

Tommy Mallet, who first came to fame on the U.K. reality show “The Only Way Is Essex,” started his eponymous footwear and fashion label in 2015, and has been building his business through his passion for sneakers.

Originally launched as a men’s sneaker brand, retailers and consumers have since embraced the entrepreneur’s vision as he’s expanded beyond men’s to offer shoes and apparel for women and kids.

In May 2021, Mallet finally cracked the U.S. market with a pop-up at Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard flagship store in Los Angeles as well as debuting in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.