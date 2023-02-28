Here’s How to Win a Pair of Macklemore’s Air Jordan 6 ‘Clay’ PE

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Macklemore is gearing up to release his third studio album “Ben” this week and to celebrate, the Seattle rapper has announced a special giveaway that’s perfect for any sneaker fan.

Mackle announced on Instagram last week that he’s giving away a pair of his ultra rare Air Jordan 6 “Clay” PE to one lucky fan. “I got 23. Jordan got 23. And that’s it. Only a couple left…. Time to let a pair go ✌🏻,” Macklemore wrote for the caption.

In 2014, Jordan Brand partnered with Macklemore to design an Air Jordan, which included the coveted “Clay” Jordan 6 PE along with a green suede pair also briefly featured in Macklemore’s Instagram video. The shoe features a premium red suede upper, with Macklemore’s Shark Face Gang crew logo stamped on the heel. Macklemore revealed that only 46 pairs of these coveted style were made with Michael Jordan and the rapper each owning 23 pairs total. In the video, it shows that a men’s size 10.5 of Macklemore’s Air Jordan 6 “Clay” PE will be up for grabs.

To enter the contest, fans are required to pre-save and share Macklemore’s new album “Ben” and fill out an entry in the contest page here. While the album is scheduled to release this Friday, the official rules confirm that fans will have until March 20 to complete an entry. Macklemore’s Air Jordan 6 “Clay” PE is not releasing to the public.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” colorway is returning to retailers in the “Reimagined” form via SNKRS in mid-March.