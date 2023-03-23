Liverpool and Converse Are Dropping Their First Collection Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Converse has joined forces with English football club Liverpool FC to deliver a new collection that’s dropping soon.

The footwear brand and the football club announced today that it has partnered for the very first time to deliver its co-branded apparel and sneakers next month. According to the two entities, this capsule “pays homage to the passion and rich history of LFC, while championing its future.”

The inaugural Liverpool FC x Converse includes a special iteration of the classic Chuck 70 Hi in a black-based color scheme along with the Run Star Hike dressed in sail. Both sneakers are covered with graphics of the Liver birds throughout the entirety of the sneakers, with LFC branding stamped on the tongue.

In addition to the sneakers, the Liverpool FC x Converse collection includes matching apparel ranging from a crewneck sweater, sweatpants, varsity jacket, and more.

“The city as a whole is very accepting of everyone with different backgrounds, people brought up in different ways,” Liverpool FC’s left-back, Andy Robertson, said. “I think the club opens their arms to everyone, we see that day to day with the staff that work there, and we see it week to week with the fans coming through the turnstiles.”

The Liverpool FC x Converse collection will be released on April 6 at converse.com, store.liverpoolfc.com, and at select Converse retailers.

The Liverpool FC x Converse collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Liverpool

The Liverpool FC x Converse collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Liverpool

The Liverpool FC x Converse Chuck 70 Hi collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Liverpool