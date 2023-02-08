LeBron James Nabs NBA Scoring Record in LeBron 20 PE

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

LeBron James has added another accolade to his already stacked basketball resumé.

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star small forward became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader when he scored the 38,388 point of his career against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James was 36 points short from passing NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the record entering the game, and he finished with 38 points. Prior to the James nabbing the scoring record yesterday, it was held by Abdul-Jabbar for over 38 years. James became only the eighth player in NBA history to break the league’s scoring record.

For the monumental feat, James broke out a PE version of his current signature basketball shoe, the Nike LeBron 20. The sneaker donned a pink-based color scheme that’s offset by silver Swoosh accents on the sides. The pink makeup continues on the shoe’s midsole, with James’ personal messages written on the foam cushioning. A video of James during yesterday’s game was shared by @NBAKicks and @NBA on Instagram.

Shortly after the record was broken yesterday, Nike shared a touching video tribute to James throughout its social media channels that highlighted some of the legendary moments throughout his illustrious career.

“20 years later, we are who we’ve always been – Witnesses to @Kingjames never-ending greatness. 👑 #WitnessGreatness,” Nike wrote for the Instagram caption of the post.

In celebration of James breaking the scoring record, Nike will soon release a special t-shirt for the achievement. Additionally, various Nike LeBron 20 styles are available now at the time of publication at Nike.com. The sneaker retails for $200 each.