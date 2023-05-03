LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 Arrives in ‘Gorangé’ Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the Puma MB.02 basketball sneaker is releasing soon.

The German sportswear brand announced on its release calendar that the new “Gorangé” iteration of Charlotte Hornets star point guard’s signature basketball shoe will be released before month’s end.

The Puma MB.02 “Gorangé” wears a predominantly gray hue on the engineered woven mesh upper and on the overlays featured throughout the midfoot, but the look is offset by vibrant orange accents on the tongue and heel tab. Cushioning the underfoot is the signature Nitro foam midsole in gray, while more of the aforementioned orange hits appear toward the heel. Completing the look is a two-tone rubber outsole, with gray at the forefoot and orange on the heel.

“MB.02 Gorangé —the latest drop in LaMelo Ball’s otherworldly PUMA Hoops lineup—is exploding onto the scene. Laying the groundwork for this second silhouette is a NITRO foam-infused midsole that mimics Melo’s signature wings,” Puma wrote for the product description.

The Puma MB.02 “Gorangé” will be released on May 12 at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers, including at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.

The lateral side of the Puma MB.02 “Gorangé.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The medial side of the Puma MB.02 “Gorangé.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

A top-down view of the Puma MB.02 “Gorangé.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The heel’s view of the Puma MB.02 “Gorangé.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The outsole of the Puma MB.02 “Gorangé.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.