LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 Drops in a New ‘Whisper’ Colorway This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 basketball sneaker is releasing soon.

After delivering a new stealthy black-based iteration of the MB.01 Low last week, the German sportswear giant has announced via its launch calendar that a new “Whisper” makeup of Ball’s current MB.02 signature shoe will hit shelves before week’s end.

Based on the name of the colorway, the Puma MB.02 “Whisper” features a subtle off-white color scheme that covers the entirety of the mesh construction on the upper as well as throughout the leather overlay panels. Familiar “M.E.L.O” branding is stamped on the heel, while additional texts appear on the tongue and forefoot. Cushioning the underfoot is a Nitro-infused foam midsole in white, while a matching rubber outsole sits below.

“The second signature shoe. The follow up. The MB.02. This version is just as disruptive as the first, just as bold, and just as Melo. It has a Nitro Infused midsole that takes you high above the rim, a non-slip rubber outsole to help you cut to the basket, and a whole load of flair that makes you stand out even more on the court. It’s Melo in shoe form. And it’s still Not From Here,” Puma wrote for the product description.

The Puma MB.02 “Whisper” colorway will be released on Friday at 10 a.m. ET at Puma.com and at Puma retailers for $130.

The lateral side of the Puma MB.02 “Whisper.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.