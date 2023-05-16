LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.01 Low Just Dropped in New Stealthy Colorway

The lateral side of the Puma MB.01 Low in black.

A new iteration of LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.01 signature shoe just launched and sizes for the new style are still available at retail.

The Charlotte Hornets star point guard’s Puma MB.01 Low performance basketball sneaker just launched in a stealthy black-based makeup. The shoe features a breathable black monomesh upper that’s designed to be supportive yet provide a ultra-lightweight feel on the basketball court. Breaking up the stealthy execution are white wings embroidery by the ankle collar, “M.E.L.O.” branding on the heel, and contrasting accents on the tongue. Complementing the stealthy execution is a black Nitro foam midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

“For the latest LaMelo Ball drop, we went back to the original. Featuring that distinctly intricate upper in crisp white, with Melo-branded Not From Here accents—like his signature wings and ‘1 of 1’ motto—in a clean, tonal treatment, these low-top kicks are in a league all their own. The galactic sole and space-age Puma Hoops tech, including Nitro foam, make tournament ready look interplanetary. Your game will never be the same,” Puma wrote for the product description.

This black-based iteration of the Puma MB.01 Low is available now at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers. The shoe comes with a $120 price tag.

In related Puma news, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart’s second Puma signature shoe, the Stewie 2, is dropping on Friday.

The medial side of the Puma MB.01 Low in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The heel’s view of the Puma MB.01 Low in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

