Another Lakers-Themed Adidas Crazy 1 Colorway Is Releasing Soon

The lateral side of the Adidas Crazy 1 "Lakers Away."

Adidas is bringing back a classic Crazy 1 colorway just in time for this year’s NBA Playoffs.

The German sportswear giant announced on its release calendar that the Adidas Crazy 1 “Lakers Away” makeup is returning to retailers before week’s end.

The Adidas Crazy 1 “Lakers Away” was a signature basketball shoe designed for the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and this specific style was first worn by Bryant during the NBA Playoffs in 2002, where he and his Lakers squad captured the title that year. This was Bryant’s final signature shoe with Adidas before he left the brand to sign with Nike.

The style is dressed in a sleek black-based color scheme predominantly on the molded upper, but contrasting purple and gold accents cover the toe cap, sock liner, Adidas branding on the tongue, and portions of the rubber outsole. The sneaker also features subtle Three Stripes logos on the sides, and Trefoil branding on the footbed.

“A bring back from the year 2000, the adidas Crazy 1 is a millennial icon that’s still ahead of its time. With a molded upper this futuristic, you can feel confident charting new territory with your overall look. Opt for a sleek monochrome track suit in new proportions that lets these standout shoes shine,” Adidas wrote for the sneaker’s product description.

The Adidas Crazy 1 “Lakers Away” colorway will be released on Saturday at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will retail for $150.

A front view of the Adidas Crazy 1 “Lakers Away.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Adidas Crazy 1 “Lakers Away.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Crazy 1 “Lakers Away.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas