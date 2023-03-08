This New Balance 993 Is Releasing Exclusively at Kith

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the popular New Balance 993 sneaker is launching this week, but there’s only one place you can grab a pair.

Kith has unveiled its 2023 Spring 101 collection yesterday and in the latest offerings is a special New Balance 993 colorway that’s releasing exclusively through its channels before week’s end.

The Kith-Exclusive New Balance 993 style dons a range of neutral tones starting with a blue-based mesh upper that’s offset by sail suede quarter panels and eyelets. The shoe is also equipped with dark gray overlay panels along with a light gray suede mudguard. The sneaker also features the signature ‘N’ logo on the sides as well as the ‘Made in USA’ branding embroidered on the tongue. Completing the look is the Abzorb-cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole.

“For the footwear component of the release, Kith reprises its partnership with New Balance to present the Kith for New Balance 993, updated in the seasonal Kith Spring 101 palette. The 993 features an upper with suede panels, mesh underlay, the N logo on the side panel, and is complete with midsole Abzorb cushioning for superior comfort,” Kith wrote for its exclusive 993 colorway.

In addition to the sneaker, Kith’s Spring 101 collection will include a matching jacket, a denim shirt, and a crewneck sweater.

The Kith-Exclusive New Balance 993 will be released on Friday at Kith.com, the Kith app, and at Kith shops. The shoe will come with a $210 price tag.

A front view of the Kith-Exclusive New Balance 993. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith