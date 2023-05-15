Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Celebrates 16th Birthday on Golf Course in Sporty Sneakers

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, was sportily dressed to play golf while celebrating her 16th birthday.

On Monday, the teenager hit the green in a blue sleeveless golf top, as shared on her Instagram. Tucked into a white golfing miniskirt, the set was paired with a white baseball cap and white golfing gloves, as well as reflective Oakley sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, the granddaughter of former president Donald Trump opted for a set of golf shoes to finish her outfit. Her round-toed style featured white lightweight uppers with lace-up fronts for a sporty finish. Her style was complete with white rubber soles with faintly textured outsoles for added balance.

Trump’s golfing video followed her appearance at aunt Tiffany Trump’s wedding in 2022. For the occasion at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., she wore a sleeveless black dress with a pair of metallic open-toed sandals.

Trump often wears neutral and metallic sandals in flat and heeled silhouettes, as well as round-toed flats, for public occasions. The teenager also wears white lace-up golf shoes while golfing, and has also donned colorful Nike sneakers over the years as well.

