The Jordan Tatum 1 ‘Zoo’ Drops This Week

Jayson Tatum’s first signature basketball shoe with Jordan Brand is releasing soon.

After Michael Jordan’s namesake brand unveiled the Tatum 1 in February, the Boston Celtics All-Star forward’s first signature shoe will hit shelves before week’s end.

The inaugural release of the Jordan Tatum 1 will don the “Zoo” colorway that pays tribute to the favorite place Tatum brings his son. The shoe features a black-based mesh upper that’s offset by red embroidery on the heel that are modeled after giraffes, zebras, and various big cats. Tatum’s signature “JT” logo is also embroidered on the tongue, while the phrase “Welcome to the Zoo” is stamped on the insole. Completing the look is a tan Nike Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

“Family time is just as important to Jayson Tatum as his on-court minutes, and that’s what this premium colorway is all about. The Tatum 1 ‘Zoo’ takes a walk on the wild side, with a design inspired by Jay’s favorite place to bring his son. Swaths of giraffe, zebra and big cat prints criss-cross the upper, adding layers of texture and color. Embroidery on the tongue keeps the animal theme on the prowl. And classic pops of red tie the look back to Jordan heritage,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description.

The Jordan Tatum 1 “Zoo” will be released on Friday at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand stockists. The shoe will come with a $120 price tag.

The lateral side of the Jordan Tatum 1 “Zoo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike