Raffle Is Live for Joe Freshgoods’ New Balance ‘Beneath the Surface’ Collab

Joe Freshgoods’ next New Balance sneaker collab is almost here.

After teasing the sneaker project on social media last month, the Chicago designer and the Boston-based sportswear brand have confirmed that their latest Joe Freshgoods x New Balance “Beneath the Surface” collection will be released before week’s end.

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance “Beneath the Surface” capsule includes two new iterations of the 610 sneaker as well as a lone iteration of the Rainier boot. Yesterday, both entities confirmed that the online raffle for the project is now live at Joefreshgoods.com and will remain open until tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.

Joe Freshgoods also confirmed there’s an in-person raffle for this project specifically for those located in Chicago. Fans who bring in a new or gently used book or art supplies to the clothing store Every Now and Then will be entered for a chance to purchase the collab. Winners will be emailed with the pick-up details on Thursday.

“Creating my own camo print has been a dream for me, for awhile now. When it comes to the pack I wanted to explore the various ways in which we could use the JFG print to bring the details out – from the tonal base of the shoe to the mesh, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to bring the makeup of the shoe alive but. Easily my most detailed shoe with NB to date,” Joe Freshgoods said about his latest project last month.

The raffle for the sneakers in the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance “Beneath the Surface” collection is now live at Joefreshgoods.com. The 610 retails for $160 each while the Rainier boot retails for $220.

The lateral side of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 610. CREDIT: Courtesy of Joe Freshgoods