Joe Freshgoods’ Next New Balance Collab Drops in April

New Balance has joined forces with Joe Freshgoods once again for a new sneaker collaboration.

After launching a school store in partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks this month, the Chicago-based designer has now unveiled his latest New Balance collab dropping next month.

The latest Joe Freshgoods x New Balance project includes the 610 and Rainier boot as part of the duo’s spring 2023 collection. According to the designer, he created his own camo print for this project and applied it to the two 610 colorways along with their lone Rainier makeup. One of the 610 styles don a brown-based mesh upper that’s offset by orange overlay panels, while the other wears a black upper with tan accents on the overlay panels. The lone Rainier dons a camo-based colorway that’s coupled with green Gore-Tex panels.

“Creating my own camo print has been a dream for me, for awhile now. When it comes to the pack I wanted to explore the various ways in which we could use the JFG print to bring the details out – from the tonal base of the shoe to the mesh, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to bring the makeup of the shoe alive but. Easily my most detailed shoe with NB to date,” Joe Freshgoods wrote on the Instagram caption.

At the time of publication, a specific release date for the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 610 and Rainier boot has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project, but the drop is expected to take place in April according to Joe Freshgoods’ Instagram caption.