JJJJound’s Next Reebok Club C Collab Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collab between JJJJound and Reebok is releasing soon.

The Montreal-based creative studio announced on its website yesterday that it has joined forces with the Boston-based sportswear brand to deliver a new iteration of the classic Club C model before week’s end.

The latest JJJJound x Reebok Club C collab in the “Olive” colorway is the fifth sneaker project between the two entities and is the third iteration of the Club C that JJJJound has created. The shoe features a premium white-based leather upper that’s contrasted by the olive green accents covering the terry cloth sock liner and the rubber outsole. JJJJound branding also replaces the traditional Reebok mark at the midfoot.

“The third Reebok Club C designed by JJJJound is expected to feature a minimalist design with subtle branding and premium materials. The sneaker is set to release in a white colorway with green and grey accents. The campaign photography was shot in an Army surplus store, juxtaposing the green details on the white Reebok Club C sneaker with one of the colour’s main points of design reference – utility products,” JJJJound wrote for the product description of the collab.

The JJJJound x Reebok Club C collab in the “Olive” colorway will be released on Thursday exclusively at JJJJound.com at 12 p.m. ET. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the sneaker has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

The lateral side of the JJJJound x Reebok Club C “Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of JJJJound