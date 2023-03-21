JJJJound Teases New Reebok Club C Collab on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

JJJJound has a new sneaker collaboration in the works. This time, the Montreal-based design studio has tapped Reebok to deliver a new iteration of its classic Club C sneaker.

After delivering a Puma Suede collab in December, JJJJound shared a teaser image of its forthcoming Reebok Club C collab on Instagram yesterday along with its possible release date.

For this project, JJJJound has applied its minimalistic aesthetic to the iconic low-top sneaker with a simple white-based leather upper, while swapping the Reebok branding with JJJJound texts at the midfoot. Breaking up the simple execution is a dark green hairy suede sock liner while additional JJJJound branding appears on the footbed. Completing the look are white shoelaces, a white midsole, and a green outsole.

JJJJound and Reebok has teamed up in the past, including delivering a premium Classic Nylon colorway in September 2020 along with a multi-shoe NPC II collection in July 2022. JJJJound has also joined forces with other footwear brands in the past, including with New Balance to deliver a gray-based New Balance 991 Made in UK last month.

At the time of publication, release details for the latest JJJJound x Reebok Club C collab have yet to be announced by the parties involved in the sneaker project but the release is expected to take place this year.

In related Reebok news, the brand will deliver its three-shoe “Collegiate Pack” consisting of the Question Mid, the Pump Omni Zone II, and the Answer DMX arriving on March 25 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok stockists including and Foot Locker and at Champs Sports. Each of the sneakers will retail for $170.