JJJJound’s Sold-Out New Balance 991 Collab Is Releasing Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sneaker fans who struck out on purchasing JJJJound’s latest New Balance 991 collab will have another opportunity to buy a pair soon.

After releasing exclusively at JJJJound’s website last week, the Montreal-based creative studio and the Boston-based sportswear brand have confirmed that their New Balance 991 Made in UK collab is launching again before week’s end.

The latest JJJJound x New Balance 991 collab dons a gray-based mesh upper and is offset by premium brown suede overlay panels. Subtle JJJJound branding appears on the heel tab and on the footbed, while the look of the collab is finished with a two-tone Abzorb midsole and black outsole. The New Balance 991 silhouette was first released in 2001, with the 991 being the first sneaker from the 99X series to release in the new millennium.

“The JJJJound Made in UK 991v1 offers a refined, timeless, and versatile take on this tech-driven, Abzorb cushioned silhouette, as a classic mesh upper is overlaid with luxurious suede and outfitted with an earth toned palette,” New Balance wrote for the product description of the collab.

The JJJJound x New Balance 991 Made in UK collab will be released on Friday at newbalance.com at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will be available in men’s and women’s sizing and will retail for $250.

In related New Balance news, the sportswear brand has joined forces with Klutch Sports Group founder and renowned sports agent Rich Paul to create the new Klutch Athletics athletic line.

The lateral side of the JJJJound x New Balance 991 Made in UK. CREDIT: Courtesy of JJJJound