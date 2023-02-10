Jimmy Gorecki’s Third Vans Collab Drops Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Professional skateboarder Jimmy Gorecki and Vans have a new sneaker collab coming soon and much like their last project, the collab is designed under the premium Vault by Vans division.

After delivering his Chukka “Roses Grown in Granite” collab in May 2021, Gorecki’s JSP brand and Vans have announced that their latest “I Love My Vans” collection will launch before month’s end. According to the collaborators, the collection pays homage to the skater and entrepreneur’s East Coast roots, with two Old Skool styles and a lone Sk8-Hi colorway.

The Jimmy Gorecki x Vault By Vans Old Skool styles come in a tonal black and green color scheme while the Old Skool dons a blue-based makeup. The sneakers’ uppers are equipped with a premium pigskin suede, with special branding stamped on the vulcanized midsole.

“For this latest partnership with Vault by Vans, our goal is to reflect feelings of familiarity and take new materials and design details like the reflective elements, a nostalgic nylon, super soft suede and continue to evolve the classic styles we grew up shredding in to make a design that reads both rich and rugged and with a whole lot of love that you’ll feel all the way to your sole,” Jimmy Gorecki said about his latest Vans collab.

Gorecki’s latest Vault by Vans “I Love My Vans” collection will be released on Feb. 15 at standardissuetees.com at 10 a.m. PST. The Old Skools styles retail for $115 while the Sk8-Hi retails for $130.

A front view of the Jimmy Gorecki x Vault By Vans “I Love My Vans” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans