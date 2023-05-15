Jayson Tatum Breaks NBA Game 7 Scoring Record in Jordan Tatum 1 Shoe

Jayson Tatum in the Jordan Tatum 1 "Zoo" in the second half of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum broke an NBA Playoff scoring record while wearing his first signature basketball shoe with Jordan Brand.

During the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers yesterday, Tatum scored a game-high 51 points, which is the most points ever scored in a Game 7 of an NBA Playoffs series thus far. The aforementioned record was only set last month by Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry when he dropped 50 points against the Sacramento Kings in the first round of this year’s NBA Playoffs.

The sneaker Tatum wore was his Jordan Tatum 1 signature hoops shoe in the “Zoo” colorway, which is inspired by the favorite place he loves to take his son Deuce during his off time. The sneaker features a black-based upper that’s offset by red accents and prints inspired by various zoo animals. Tatum’s “JT” logo is embroidered on the tongue while the Jumpman branding appears on the heel counter. Rounding out the design is a sail-colored Zoom midsole along with a matching rubber outsole.

Although the sneaker has now sold out on Nike’s website, sizes for the Tatum 1 “Zoo” are still available at select Jordan Brand stockists including at Footlocker.com and at Dickssportinggoods.com. The sneaker comes with a $120 price tag.

This isn’t the only time Tatum broke an NBA scoring record while wearing his Jordan Tatum 1 signature shoe. In February, Tatum debuted the Tatum 1 during this year’s NBA All-Star Game where he scored 55 points and took home the MVP honors that night.

The Jordan Tatum 1 “Zoo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

