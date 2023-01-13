Is This Jayson Tatum’s Jordan Brand Signature Shoe?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Images of what appeared to be Jayson Tatum’s first signature basketball shoe surfaced on social media yesterday but according to the NBA star himself, that was not the case.

Sneaker leak social media account @Kicksvisionofficial shared images on Instagram yesterday of what was reported to be the unreleased Jordan JT1, Tatum’s first signature model with NBA legend Michael Jordan’s namesake brand. Following the Boston Celtics’ victory against the Brooklyn Nets yesterday, Tatum said in the post-game interview that the sneaker is not authentic.

“Truthfully, that’s not the real picture. I seen the not real version come out today and the kid in me wanted to post the real picture,” Tatum said. “I’m excited. I’m going to be wearing them very soon. That’s not necessarily how they look. It’s been a long time coming.”

The sneaker in question featured what appeared to be Tatum’s signature “JT” logo embroidered on the tongue, linking the shoe to the Celtics forward. The design featured a mid-cut upper wearing a two-tone color blocking, with the Jumpman logo stamped on the heel. The shoe also features a newly-designed midsole that extends toward the upper.

Tatum joined Jordan Brand in 2019 and since then, the NBA star has wore numerous player-exclusive colorways of current Jordan models. During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Tatum wore a special Air Jordan 36 “Ruffles” PE against the Nets.

At the time of publication, Tatum’s JT1 signature shoe has not yet been unveiled by Jordan Brand.

In related Jordan news, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” is hitting retailers tomorrow.