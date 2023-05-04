Jarritos’ Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Drops on SNKRS Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Update: May 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Nike has confirmed the release of its much-anticipated SB Dunk Low collab with Jarritos.

The sportswear giant revealed on its SNKRS release calendar that the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low collab will launch via the app on May 10. The brand also announced on Instagram that select skate shops will be launching their pairs on May 6.

According to Nike, the sneaker features tearaway canvas overlay panels in high abrasion areas on the upper that will reveal orange accents underneath. The inspiration behind the colorway pays homage to Jarritos’ history and the original canvas bags the soda company used to gather fruit for drink flavoring.

In addition to the sneakers, the Jarritos x Nike SB project will come with a matching apparel collection, which features co-branded zip-up jackets, t-shirts, and hoodies.

“¡Qué buenos son! Quench your thirst with a taste of Jarritos in the refreshing Nike SB Dunk Low … Crack open a bottle, grab your board, and enjoy life’s natural sabor,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The lateral side of the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

What We Originally Reported on Nov. 22, 2022

A sneaker collaboration between Jarritos and Nike Skateboarding is in the works.

After images of Run The Jewels’ Nike SB Dunk collection surfaced on social media yesterday, the Mexican soda maker took matters into its own hands and shared an initial look at its Nike SB Dunk Low collab on its Instagram story yesterday. Jarritos has also put the eyes emoji underneath the photo.

The Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jarritos

The Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low features a premium white leather upper and is coupled with beige hemp-like overlay panels along with a special green-colored Swoosh logo on each of the sides. Jarritos’ signature logos appear on both the tongue tag, the heel counter and embroidered on the heel tab. The shoe also comes with white shoelaces with mismatched green and orange aglets. Breaking up the look is a white-based midsole with contrasting orange stitching, and a green rubber outsole.

In addition to Jarritos, longtime Nike SB collaborator Concepts also has a new SB Dunk collab in the works after product photos of their “Orange Lobster” SB Dunk Low surfaced on social media this month.

Despite an early look from the soft drink company on its Instagram story, release details of this Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the sneaker project.

