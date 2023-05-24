Images of James Harden’s Reported Next Adidas Signature Shoe Surfaced

James Harden looks on during the first half of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game at TD Garden in Boston on Oct. 18, 2022.

It appears that NBA star James Harden has a new Adidas signature basketball shoe coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @sesame_unboxing shared images on Instagram of what’s believed to be the Philadelphia 76ers guard’s next signature hoops model, the Adidas Harden Vol. 8.

The sneaker in question features what appears to be a neoprene mesh upper that’s reinforced by a plastic heel counter and overlay panels on the sides. The sneaker also features a woven ankle collar, a suede toe cap, and what’s expected to be Boost cushioning in the midsole. The sneaker has so far appeared on social media in a black, volt, and orange colorway along with a black and white makeup.

Images of the purported Adidas Harden Vol. 8 comes hot on the heels of the release for Harden’s current signature shoe, the Harden Vol. 7, which released in February.

At the time of publication, release details for the Adidas Harden Vol. 8 have yet to be announced by both Harden and the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas news, there are multiple Adidas sneaker collaborations dropping this week. Scheduled to hit retailers today is Fucking Awesome’s premium Adidas Samba collab. There’s also a three-shoe Prada x Adidas soccer cleat collection that’s dropping tomorrow exclusively at Adidas.com at 6 a.m. ET and on the Confirmed app, with prices ranging between $500 and $595.

