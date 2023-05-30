Images of the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Collab Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Jacquemus and Nike is coming soon.

After the duo released their inaugural sneaker and apparel collection last year, the French fashion label and the sportswear giant have teased their next project on Instagram, with the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 sneaker dropping soon.

“A sophisticated shoe with the spirit of an AF1. The @nike & @jacquemus J Force 1. Coming Soon,” Nike and Jacquemus wrote for their Instagram caption.

The Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 collab is the fashion label’s take on the classic Air Force 1 Low sneaker, which is briefly seen on the model’s feet in the teaser video. Aside from the teaser from the collaborators, a closer look at the shoe was shared by Instagram user @le.syndrome this week.

The Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 collab features a premium leather upper that’s coupled with a metallic silver mini Swoosh logo on the sides. The collab’s standout detail is the midsole, which has been removed and replaced with a woven element that connects to the outsole. The leaked imagery shows the sneaker in a tonal white color scheme, but the teaser from the brands shows the collab in a stealthy black makeup.

At the time of publication, release details for the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.