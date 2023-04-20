Resale for the Sold-Out Nike Ja 1 ‘Day One’ Is Near Its Retail Pricing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The much-anticipated release of Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1 finally happened yesterday and to the surprise of nobody, the sneaker sold out quickly online and at select retailers. For fans who weren’t able to grab a pair, the only option now is on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the average resell price for the Nike Ja 1 “Day One” basketball shoe at the time of publication is at $158. The lowest asking price for the sneaker is at $148 for a men’s size 8, with prices reaching as high as $247 for a men’s size 6.5.

The Nike Ja 1 “Day One” is also available on GOAT, with the lowest asking price at the time of publication at $163 for a men’s size 8 and upwards of $375 for a men’s size 16.

Morant’s Nike Ja 1 signature sneaker was unveiled during the 2022 Christmas Day game when his Grizzlies squad faced off against the Golden State Warriors. The silhouette is equipped with a blue mesh-based upper that’s paired with additional leather overlay panels at the forefoot and a raised ankle collar for support. This “Day One” iteration of the shoe pays homage to Morant’s hometown roots and inner circle, with special “12 AM” texts that references his mindset to approach every day with a grind mentality. The sneaker is also equipped with a forefoot Zoom Air unit in the midsole, which helps provide responsiveness.

The lateral side of the Nike Ja 1 “Day One.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Ja Morant made it out the mud by repeatedly sinking jumpers on crooked rims, jumping on tractor tires, and dribbling through traffic cones in the steamy South Carolina heat. Ja 1 ‘Day One’ honors his hometown roots and inner circle—the driving force in his ascent to the spotlight. Beyond the sunrise-inspired colorway and court-ready tech, Ja’s handwritten notes add a personal touch to the design. A repeating “12 AM” graphic speaks to his daily mindset, starting fresh and ready to grind. On the insole, you’ll find a dedication to the people and experiences that continue to define his journey: the fans and haters, wins and failures, and everything in between. From day one to the Ja 1, and beyond,” Nike wrote for the product description.

In addition to the inaugural launch of the Nike Ja 1 with the “Day One” colorway, there are plenty of more iterations dropping this year, including the Grizzlies-inspired “Scratch” makeup that Morant wore during this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

In related Nike news, Jordan Brand, the subsidiary brand of the Swoosh, is restocking the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” today. The Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found” was last year’s version of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe in the original “Chicago” colorway. The sneaker featured aged details including a cracked leather upper designed to look like an original 1985 if it was left in storage only to be discovered decades later.