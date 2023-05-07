J Balvin Debuts His Air Jordan 3 Collaboration at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami

Miami is hot enough, but megastar artist J Balvin raised the temperature a bit more today with the sneakers he had on his feet.

While walking around at the Paddock Club at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 today, the “Mi Gente” hitmaker had his much-discussed upcoming Air Jordan 3 collaboration laced up. His latest collaborative shoe appears to have uppers executed in Nike’s sail hue, with bright hits of orange and yellow at the heel.

Although the Air Jordan 3 sneakers were spotted on his feet, neither J Balvin or Jordan Brand have confirmed the pair’s release.

J Balvin — a two-time FN cover star and the 2019 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year — has long worked with Jordan Brand, having delivered a collaboration on the iconic Air Jordan 1 in 2020 and another collab on the Air Jordan 2 in 2022.

The chart-topping musician, born José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, has a style few can pull off, with an affinity for vibrant hues and bold patterns. Speaking with FN in December 2022, the global megastar — who has 51.9 million followers on Instagram — explained how his attention-demanding looks have largely been developed on his own, without professional guidance.

“I like to [style myself] because I’m a geek of it. I go to the past — the ’80s and ’90s — and I walk around New York and watch people’s style, the creativity,” Balvin told FN in 2019. “Fashion is art, a way to express yourself, and it’s what I love to do.”

J Balvin in his upcoming Air Jordan 3 collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of J Balvin

A closeup of the upcoming J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of J Balvin