Hush Puppies x Free Mom Hugs Release Colorful Pride Collection Sneakers With Heartwarming Messages

Hush Puppies is gearing up to celebrate Pride Month, and the brand is doing it in the most equitable and stylish way for the LGBTQ+ community by partnering with Free Mom Hugs.

100% of the May and June proceeds from the Hush Puppies x Free Mom Hugs shoes will go directly to Free Mom Hugs. “Now bring it in, fam,” the brand said. The collection includes three iterations of the Charlie sneakers and one baseball cap reading “Hugs Matter” in a rainbow design.

The Charlie Court sneakers offer a range of features for optimal comfort and style. With Heel Pillow comfort pads, they minimize rubbing and offer an extra soft cushioning in key areas.

The Removable Bounce footbed provides energy rebound and all-day comfort, now enhanced with an additional layer of memory foam.

Made with recycled materials, the breathable mesh upper lining, and microsuede footbed cover promote airflow. The rubber outsole ensures traction and durability, while the sneakers are available in both medium and wide widths for a personalized fit.

“What do you get when you combine the hug-like comfort of Hush Puppies with an organization that brings visibility, education, conversation, and hugs (duh) to the LGBTQIA+ community?” Hushpuppies said in a statement.

Sara Cunningham, an author and activist, established Free Mom Hugs with a heartfelt purpose. In her book, “How We Sleep at Night,” she recounts her personal transformation “from the church to the Pride parade” upon discovering her son Parker identified as gay.

Immersed in the LGBTQIA+ community, Sara’s love and the transformative power of embracing others with beautiful, glitter-covered hugs inspired the inception of Free Mom Hugs, driven by a mission of love and acceptance.

Hush Puppies has joined the ranks of inclusive brands celebrating Pride Month by introducing their LGBTQIA+-themed collection, joining the likes of Converse, Adidas, Vans and Teva. With a lineup of limited-edition capsules and products, these brands embrace the spirit of Pride. Hush Puppies’ Pride 2023 collection is now accessible on their official website, allowing individuals to express their support and pride through their fashionable offerings.

