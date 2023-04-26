Pharrell’s Next Humanrace x Adidas Samba Collab Drops Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Pharrell Williams and Adidas have a new sneaker collab dropping soon. This time, the project is designed in partnership with Williams’ product company, Humanrace.

Williams and Humanrace announced on Instagram yesterday that they have teamed up with the German sportswear giant to deliver a new collection of Samba colorways soon.

Dubbed “Colors,” the Humanrace x Adidas Samba sneaker will be available in several tonal makeups including in yellow, orange, pink, lilac, red, charcoal, white, and terracotta, while the green colorway will be exclusive to friends and family members of Williams.

The Humanrace x Adidas Samba features a premium leather upper and special leather shoelaces sourced from ECCO leather. Additionally, this version of the shoe comes with a extended tongue as a nod to the silhouette’s rich football heritage. Completing the look is a semi-translucent outsole.

Williams revealed on the Instagram caption that the red, pink, lilac, and orange colorways are launching early this weekend at the Something in the Water music festival in Virginia prior to the collection’s global launch on May 6 at humanrace.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and at select retailers. The style will come with a $200 price tag.

Williams also revealed that the charcoal, terracotta, and white makeups will be released at a later date.

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.