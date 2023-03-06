A Hello Kitty x Adidas Stan Smith Collab Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas has tapped Sanrio for its latest sneaker collaboration. This time, merging the iconic Hello Kitty character on an upcoming Stan Smith colorway.

Adidas has announced on its international website that a Hello Kitty x Adidas Stan Smith collaboration is hitting stores soon. The sneaker features a white leather upper but the traditional Stan Smith branding on the sides have been replaced with a special “Hello Kitty and Friends” branding stamped at the midfoot. The shoe also features a plush Hello Kitty toy attached to the shoelaces along with a chenille heel tab. The sneaker’s standout design is the graphic of Hello Kitty and various other characters from the series decorated on the sock liner.

“Two icons come together: the adidas Stan Smith shoes and Hello Kitty. The beloved character takes over the timeless silhouette with soft colors and a Hello Kitty pouch right on top. A Hello Kitty logo takes the place of the usual Stan Smith, but the heel patch and perforated 3-Stripes stay authentic to the original. Though you can’t see it while they’re on, you’ll know that tucked away inside is a fun and chaotic Hello Kitty allover print on the sockliner,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

At the time of publication, release details for the Hello Kitty x Adidas Stan Smith collab have yet to be announced by the brand.

A front view of the Hello Kitty x Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Hello Kitty x Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas