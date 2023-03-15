Another Gucci x Adidas Collection Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new collaborative capsule between Gucci and Adidas is in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @houseofheat shared product imagery on Instagram of the upcoming Gucci x Adidas collection.

The images of the unreleased Gucci x Adidas collection reveal that the classic Gazelle sneaker is once again part of the latest offerings from the Italian luxury fashion brand and the German sportswear giant, with a handful of new styles to choose from. The four Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneakers feature Gucci’s signature print throughout the canvas upper, with the iconic Gazelle branding on the midfoot. Additional Gucci logos appear on the sides of the midsole.

Another sneaker that will be included in the upcoming Gucci x Adidas capsule is the ZX 8000. Most of the pairs feature Gucci’s monogram logo printed throughout the entirety of the mesh-based upper while co-branding appears on the tongue tag and footbed. Also featured in the footwear offerings are a pair of Gucci x Adidas slides.

In addition to the sneakers, the Gucci x Adidas collection will include matching co-branded apparel and accessories, including track suits, bags, hats, and more.

Gucci and Adidas previewed their inaugural collection at the fashion house’s “Exquisite” fall/winter 2022 show in Milan in February last year before the capsule launched in June. The capsule included men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces that portrayed the “kaleidoscopic aesthetic” of Gucci artistic director Alessandro Michele.

While images of the unreleased Gucci x Adidas collection were shared by @houseofheat, release details for the project have yet to be announced by the collaborators.