Fucking Awesome’s Adidas Samba Collab Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas Skateboarding has tapped skateboarding brand Fucking Awesome for a new sneaker collab.

After delivering their all-new FA Experiment 1 and FA Experiment 2 silhouettes in August, Fucking Awesome has shared an image on Instagram of its forthcoming Adidas Samba collab. According to the Instagram caption, the shoe will be released today.

The Fucking Awesome x Adidas Samba collab features a premium black-based leather construction on the upper, which is offset by white Three Stripes overlay panels on the sides and on the heel tab. “Fucking Awesome” branding is printed on the tongue in the skateboarding brand’s signature font, while so-branding is stamped throughout the entirety of the insole. Completing the look of the shoe are black shoelaces along with a matching black rubber outsole.

Despite Fucking Awesome confirming on Instagram that its Adidas Samba collab will launch today, specific release details of the shoe have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project but it’s expected to be available at faworldentertainment.com. Retail pricing for the collab has yet to be announced.

In related Adidas news, Italian luxury fashion house Prada has come together with the Three Stripes to deliver new collaborative soccer cleats arriving tomorrow. The collection will be released exclusively at Adidas.com and on the Confirmed app, with prices of the cleats ranging from $500 to $595.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.