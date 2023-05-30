Pétanque Inspires This End. x Reebok Classic Leather Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

End. Clothing has tapped Reebok for its next sneaker project.

Fresh off the release of their Club C “Stout” collab in March, the UK-based sneaker boutique and the Boston-based sportswear brand have unveiled their latest Classic Leather “Boules Club” collab, which will hit retailers before week’s end.

According to the collaborators, this End. Clothing x Reebok Classic Leather collab is inspired by the game Pétanque. The sneaker collab features a tan-based suede upper as a nod to the game’s sandy terrain. The shoe also features orange accents as a nod to the jack, while green hits on the heel and midsole is inspired by grass. Completing the look is a gum rubber outsole.

“Riffing on this familiar pastime, End. and Reebok deliver a Classic Leather sneaker that plucks elements from the traditional sport to present a charming aesthetic that is indebted to the sandy terrain, orange jack and silver boules that are synonymous with the game,” End. Clothing wrote for the product description.

The End. Clothing x Reebok Classic Leather “Boules Club” collab will be released on Friday at Endclothing.com. The collab will retail for $139.

A top-down view of the End. Clothing x Reebok Classic Leather “Boules Club.” CREDIT: Courtesy of End. Clothing

The lateral side of the End. Clothing x Reebok Classic Leather “Boules Club.” CREDIT: Courtesy of End. Clothing

A front view of the End. Clothing x Reebok Classic Leather “Boules Club” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of End. Clothing

