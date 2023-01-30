Images of Drake’s Nocta x Nike Scuba Slides Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike and Drake’s Nocta brand have an interesting new sneaker project in the works.

Fresh off the release of Drake’s Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy” collab in November, sneaker leak social media account @Houseofheat shared product images of an unreleased Nocta x Nike sandal, but release details for the silhouette have yet to be announced at the time of publication.

The forthcoming Nocta x Nike Slides feature an intricate design that appears to mimic the scuba fins that are typically worn by divers. The sandal dons a stealthy black-based makeup throughout the one-piece silhouette, with co-branded details on the midfoot as well as “A.W.R.” and “C.L.” stamped on the heel tab. The upper features an opening at the forefoot for breathability.

Drake and Nike unveiled their Nocta sub-label in December 2020, which kicked off with their collaborative apparel collection that month. According to the duo, the line serves as a nod to Drake’s nocturnal creative process.

“NOCTA is a realization of all these thoughts and everything I had hoped for — from the culture it’s rooted in to the product and, most important, to the partnership and scale that allows me to share it with the world,” the Canadian rapper said about his Nocta label. “NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next.”

Despite images of the unreleased Nocta x Nike Slide surfacing on social media, release details for the sandal have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.