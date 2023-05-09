Images of the Nocta x Nike Hot Step ‘Snakeskin’ Surface on Twitter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new animal-themed colorway of the Nocta x Nike Hot Step Air Terra sneaker collab is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @US_11 on Twitter shared images of the Nocta x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in an unreleased snakeskin-inspired colorway suggesting that the style could be hitting retailers soon.

The forthcoming Nocta x Nike Hot Step Air Terra makeup features a snakeskin-inspired print throughout the entirety of the premium leather upper, donning various shades of gray, beige, and sail. Signature Nocta branding appears at the top of the tongue, which is also printed on the footbed. Adding to the look are sail shoelaces, a beige tooling that’s inspired by the classic Air Terra Humara silhouette, with G-TEK traction technology on the outsole.

In addition to the images shared by @US_11, Nocta’s Twitter account shared images of a coral-based Nike Hot Step Air Terra makeup that features a similar snakeskin-inspired print and could also be releasing alongside the aforementioned style soon.

Nocta is a Nike sub label created in collaboration with top-charting rapper Drake in December 2020, which kicked off with the release of their inaugural apparel collection that month. According to the Swoosh, the line serves as a nod to Drake’s nocturnal creative process.

At the time of publication, release details for these snakeskin Nocta x Nike Hot Step Air Terra colorways have yet to be announced by Nike.

