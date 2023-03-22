Resale for the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 Collab Is Double Its Retail Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The London based streetwear brand Corteiz’ much-anticipated Nike Air Max 95 “Pink Beam” collab was released in limited fashion in New York City yesterday and as expected, the sneaker sold out quickly. For fans who are still searching for a pair, they can still buy a pair now on the secondary marketplace.

On the “Stock market of things,” StockX for instance, the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 “Pink Beam” is reselling for an average price of $407 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price of the shoe is at $410 for a men’s size 8 and on the opposite side of the spectrum, the highest asking price for the shoe is $1,000 for a men’s size 6.5.

Corteiz released its Nike Air Max 95 “Pink Beam” collab in New York City yesterday via a scavenger hunt-styled format. The streetwear label revealed that the location of the sneaker’s release will be announced at 34th st. and 7th ave. at 12:05 p.m. ET, with coordinates displayed on the intersection’s billboards. The coordinates led to a bodega in the Lower East Side neighborhood that were selling the limited collab.

Prior to the release of the “Pink Beam” colorway, Corteiz dropped a olive-based iteration of its Air Max 95 collab in the UK last week.

At the time of publication, a wider release of the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 “Pink Beam” has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

The lateral side of the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 “Pink Beam.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike